Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

West Nyack Man Arrested After Brawl Between Workers, Customers At Pizzeria

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Joe's Pizza on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn.
Joe's Pizza on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was arrested after a chaotic brawl between employees and customers caught on video broke out at a New York restaurant.

The incident at the Brooklyn eatery, Joe’s Pizza on Bedford Avenue, reportedly started as an argument before turning violent, with one worker using a kitchen utensil as a weapon.

A restaurant employee was treated at an area hospital for facial injuries, according to police.

A customer, identified as 33-year-old Hudson Valley resident Erind Prelvukaj, of West Nyack in Rockland County, was arrested and charged with assault, according to PIX11.

To view a video of the brawl, check the PIX11 report here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.