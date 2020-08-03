Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: 'If Things Are The Way They Are Now, We're Going To Open Schools,' Cuomo Says
Police & Fire

UPDATE: Rescued Bergen Driver Loses Leg, Survives Fiery Crash On Palisades Interstate Parkway

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene of Sunday night's fiery crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine.
At the scene of Sunday night's fiery crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine. Photo Credit: Aidan Flannery for DAILY VOICE

A 52-year-old Bergen County driver lost a leg but survived a fiery crash Sunday night thanks to two good Samaritans and the Palisades Interstate Parkway police.

A passing NYPD captain and a security guard got the Demarest driver and her 29-year-old passenger, also of Demarest, out of the vehicle after it rolled on the northbound parkway between Exits 1 and 2 shortly before 11:30 p.m., Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Sgt. First Class Raymond Walter said.

Responding PIP officers applied a tourniquet to the driver, saving her life, after her leg was amputated in the crash, he said.

The passenger sustained minor injuries, Walter added.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was notified and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence..

The northbound lanes were closed between the exits in Englewood Cliffs and Alpine as the wreckage was cleared and Palisades Interstate Parkway Police detectives investigated the crash.

Police from Tenafly, Englewood Cliffs and Fort Lee assisted with road closures.

The Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps and HUMC EMS also responded.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.