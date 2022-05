A jumper who was hanging off the side of the new Tappan Zee Bridge near the Westchester side was rescued by law enforcement.

The incident took place on the bridge in the Tarrytown area around 10 a.m., Friday, May 27.

State police confirmed the person was rescued but had few other details as the incident was unfolding.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

