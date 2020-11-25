Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Breaking News: Planning A Small Outdoor Gathering On Thanksgiving? Here's The Latest On What To Expect
Two Juveniles Beat Clerk During Robbery At Greenburgh Store, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Two juveniles robbed a Shell convenience store and allegedly beat the clerk.
Two juveniles were nabbed in connection with a strong-arm robbery of a convenience store in which they attack the clerk.

The incident took place around 9 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, when Greenburgh Police responded to the Shell Gas Station at 1000 S. Central Ave., for a reported robbery, said Det. Sgt. William Lugo.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the store clerk who reported being robbed by two Black juveniles, Lugo said.

Once inside the store, the juveniles went behind the counter and repeatedly struck the employee in the face as they forced him towards the back room, Lugo said.

The teens then pulled the cash register off the counter, breaking it, and made off with more than $500 in cash, police said.

They were last seen running northbound on S. Central Avenue. Lugo said one of the teens kept his hand in one of his pockets indicating he had a weapon, although no weapon was recovered.

The victim was treated at the scene by Greenburgh Police Department EMS. 

An investigation conducted by Greenburgh Police detectives resulted in the identification and arrest of the two teens, ages 17 and 17, in New York City.

Both were charged with robbery and criminal mischief.

They were arraigned and remanded to the Woodfield Cottage Juvenile Detention Facility pending future court dates.

