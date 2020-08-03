Three Killed In Crash Between Tractor-Trailer, Two Cars On I-87

Three people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles on a stretch of the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.

The crash, involving a tractor-trailer and two cars, happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2 in Ulster County near Exit 19 on the southbound side of I-87 in the town of Ulster.

An investigation at the scene revealed that Luc Leblanc, 61, of Sala derry-de-val, Quebec, was operating a 2010 Volvo tractor-trailer, in the right lane when he encountered traffic stopped in front of him at mile marker 88.3, state police said.

Leblanc attempted to avoid the collision, but ultimately struck the rear of a 2012 Honda Accord, according to police.

The front of the tractor-trailer caused extensive damage to the rear passenger compartment upon contact and continued to push the Honda approximately 500 feet before coming to rest in the grass off the western shoulder of the highway, police said.

As the tractor-trailer was pushing the Honda off the roadway, it struck the rear passenger side of a 2007 Kia Sedona minivan which exited the roadway onto the east shoulder, police said.

Three rear-seat passengers of the Honda, 10-year-old Justin Gayapersad, 47-year-old Zulika Salim, and 14-year-old Chelsea Gayapersad, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Accord, 24-year-old Neta Singh, was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital and front-seat passenger, 18-year-old Saleena Singh, was transported to Vassar Brothers Medical Center, both for minor injuries.

The occupants of the Honda Accord and Kia Sedona were all family members from the Bronx.

Leblanc was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Kia, 26-year-old Maheshwarnauth Karan, declined medical treatment at the scene.

Passengers of the Kia, 27-year-old Sangeeta Singh, was transported to Kingston Hospital and 45-year-old Saleema Salim, was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, both for minor injuries. Passenger Ramnarine Singh, 48, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center. A 5-year-old child in the vehicle was not injured.

All southbound lanes remained closed for several hours and traffic was diverted off the thruway at the Kingston exit until reconstruction was completed.

The crash currently remains under investigation.

State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Inv. Joseph Temple at SP Kingston 845-802-9296.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

