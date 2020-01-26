Contact Us
Breaking News: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Among Five Killed In Helicopter Crash
Three Dead, One Seriously Injured After Shooting During Home Invasion In Area

Joe Lombardi
The area of Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh where the incident occurred.
The area of Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh where the incident occurred.

This story has been updated.

Three people believed to be family members were killed and another injured during a home invasion in the area, authorities said.

The incident happened in Orange County on Sunday, Jan. 26 at about 8 a.m. at 1751 Route 300 in Chadwick Lake Park in the Town of Newburgh.

It's unclear if the victims were targeted, but officials say there is no threat to the public.

A person of interest is being interviewed by police.

Those killed were a man and woman in their 20s and a 9-year-old boy, police said.

The person injured was a 3-year-old boy who was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police said they believe they were all family members.

Further details, including the identities of those involved, have not yet been released.

The investigation is being conducted cooperatively by the Town of Newburgh Police Department, the New York State Police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

