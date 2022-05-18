Suspects On Run After Armed Carjacking In Area

Contact Us
A Hudson Valley man was carjacked and robbed by two men while attempting to sell his vehicle. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A Hudson Valley man was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint while attempting to sell his car.

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Newburgh on Tuesday, May 17.

The carjacking took place after a 21-year-old man from Fishkill had advertised his 2018 Dodge Charger for sale on Facebook Marketplace, said Chief Donald Campbell, of the town of Newburgh Police.

A prospective buyer contacted the man and they arranged to test drive the vehicle. Two men showed up at the meeting spot and they test drove the vehicle on I-84, Campbell said.

Once crossing over the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge they pulled the car to the shoulder and one of the men pulled a gun and demanded the victim's cell phone and wallet, the chief said.

They then kicked the victim out of the vehicle and fled westbound on I-84. 

The incident is currently under investigation by the town of Newburgh detective division.

Anyone with information should contact the town of Lloyd Police at (845) 691-6102.

