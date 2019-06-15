Suspect Caught In Manhunt After Stealing Taxi, Fleeing Crash Scene On Foot, Ramapo Police Say

A 21-year-old who allegedly stole a taxi and then fled after crashing it is in custody after a manhunt involving multiple agencies in the area, the Ramapo Police Department said.

The hit-run crash occurred just before 7:0 p.m. on Friday, June 14 on Red Schoolhouse Road in Chestnut Ridge, Ramapo Police said.

The first officer on the scene was investigating the crash when the owner of a black Toyota Rav4 taxi told the officer that his taxi was just stolen from the same address, according to police.

Several minutes later, officers received a 911 call of a Toyota Rav4 taxi that just crashed into a tree on DeSalvo Court and Wilshire Drive.

The injured driver was observed by several bystanders trying to flee the scene on foot, said police.

Responding Ramapo PD officers, with the help of officers from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, Montvale, and Park Ridge PD, set up a perimeter in the area.

Ramapo K-9 Unit began to track the suspect with assistance from the Bergen County Sheriff's K9 Unit.

The K9 teams started conducting an area search of back yards which eventually flushed the suspect out onto a side street where an RPD officer was waiting, according to police.

The 21-year-old male from Spring Valley was apprehended in New Jersey and is currently being held pending extradition.

