Suspect Caught In Foot Chase After Stealing Items From Vehicle In Rockland, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Ramapo Police caught a suspect on foot after he allegedly stole items from a vehicle in Chestnut Ridge. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department (Facebook)

A suspect was caught on foot after police say he stole items from a Chestnut Ridge vehicle.

Ramapo Police say they received a report of a male party rummaging through a vehicle in the Chestnut Ridge area on the morning of Saturday, July 6.

The owner of the vehicle chased the suspect on foot into a wooded area, according to police.

Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect, who then fled on foot, police say.

A foot chase took place, and the 31-year-old suspect was taken into custody, police say.

The suspect was also found to be in possession of items that he had taken from the vehicle, according to police.

The suspect was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, both misdemeanors.

