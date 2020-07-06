State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Hudson Valley Woman

A woman busted with drugs during a traffic stop in the Hudson Valley is wanted by police after failing to appear in court.

New York State Police investigators in Kingston are attempting to locate Saugerties resident Jenna Neglia, 26, who is wanted after being charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in December last year.

Neglia was a passenger in a car stopped on Old Kings Highway in the Town of Ulster when she was found to be in possession of cocaine, police said. Neglia later failed to answer the charges in court and a bench warrant was issued by the court for her arrest.

Police described Neglia, 26, as being 5-foot-5 weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Kingston by calling (845) 338-1702 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

