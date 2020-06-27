Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Rockland Girl
State Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted On Menacing Charge

Zak Failla
Stevie Gonzalez
Stevie Gonzalez Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen him?

A man wanted by New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are attempting to locate a man who was arrested for pulling out a knife and cutting his victim during an altercation.

New York State Police in Sullivan County issued an alert for Stevie Gonzalez, who was arrested and charged with second-degree menacing after being involved in a physical altercation, brandishing a knife and using it on the person he was fighting with.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gonzalez out of the Town of Thompson Court after he failed to appear to respond to the charge.

Gonzalez, 31, was described by State Police in Wurtsboro as being a 5-foot-7 Hispanic man weighing approximately 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact detectives in Wurtsboro by calling (845) 888-2681 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

