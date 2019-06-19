Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Route 9W Reopens After Crash Kills One, Injures Several
Police & Fire

Route 9W Reopens After Crash Kills One, Injures Several

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A fatal crash has closed Route 9W in the town of Newburgh.
A fatal crash has closed Route 9W in the town of Newburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

This story has been updated.

A stretch of Route 9W in the Middlehope area of the town of Newburgh has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 1:40 p.m., Wednesday, June 19 on Route 9W, north of Lattintown Road, said Town of Newburgh Police Lt. James Nenni.

According to Nenni, one person was killed and several were injured in the crash.

The road, from Lattintown Road to Old Post Road, was closed for hours while the investigation continued. It reopened after 7 p.m.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.