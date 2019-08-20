Rockland Man Nabbed After Brief Chase For Allegedly Stabbing His Brother

Ramapo Police nabbed an Airmont man wanted for attempted homicide who had barricaded himself in a bedroom and then climbed out a second-floor window and fled on foot.

The incident took place around 7:56 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, when Ramapo Police responded to a residential complex in the village of Airmont for a report of a domestic dispute, Ramapo Police said.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a 32-year-old man who had been stabbed several times in the torso by his brother, police said.

After being removed from the home, the 33-year-old man was treated by police and emergency personnel before being rushed to the hospital.

The man fled through a second-floor window and was located outside the residence by perimeter officers. A foot pursuit followed and officers successfully deployed their Tasers and subdued the man, police said.

The brother was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The condition of his brother, the victim, is unknown at this time.

