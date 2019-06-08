Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Roadway Closed, Truck Driver Injured Following Crash Into Rock Wall In West Nyack

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A box truck driver was injured after crashing into a rock wall.
A box truck driver was injured after crashing into a rock wall. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Strawtown Road is closed in West Nyack after a box truck crashed and flipped over a rock wall.

The incident took place around 8 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6., at Strawtown Road and Demarest Avenue in West Nyack, said the Clarkstown Police.

The driver sustained minor injuries and is being attended to by Nanuet Ambulance & Medic 5, police said.

Police are awaiting a heavy-duty tow truck and Orange & Rockland Utilities to arrive on the scene before the roadway can be reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.