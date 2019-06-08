Roadway Closed, Truck Driver Injured Following Crash Into Rock Wall In West Nyack

Strawtown Road is closed in West Nyack after a box truck crashed and flipped over a rock wall.

The incident took place around 8 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6., at Strawtown Road and Demarest Avenue in West Nyack, said the Clarkstown Police.

The driver sustained minor injuries and is being attended to by Nanuet Ambulance & Medic 5, police said.

Police are awaiting a heavy-duty tow truck and Orange & Rockland Utilities to arrive on the scene before the roadway can be reopened.

