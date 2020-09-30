Referral From Texas Leads To Child Porn Charges For Hudson Valley Man

A referral from law enforcement from an out-of-state agency led to the arrest of a Hudson Valley resident who was allegedly sharing child sexual abuse material through a chat program, authorities announced.

After a joint investigation began between the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Texas law enforcement they were able to identify the subject as 44-year-old Carmel Resident Brian Lockhart.

Members of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on Lockhart's home on Thursday, Sept. 17.

K9 Hannah, the Sheriff Department’s electronics detection dog, assisted in the execution of the search warrant that resulted in the recovery of over a dozen electronic devices, Putnam County Sheriff Robert L. Langley, Jr. said.

The members conducted interviews and began reviewing digital evidence.

Based on the investigation, Lockhart was charged with four counts of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child less than 17.

Due to the fact that multiple devices were seized at the search warrant of his home the digital forensics examination process is still ongoing.

Investigators said that there may be more charges or investigations initiated at the conclusion of the digital forensics exam.

