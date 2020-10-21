Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Seek Public's Help In Identifying Area Burglary Suspect

Kathy Reakes
State police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a business and stole a vehicle. Photo Credit: NYSP

New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a burglary suspect stemming from a commercial burglary investigation.

The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Saturday, Oct. 3, at a local business on Crompond Road in the town of Cortlandt when a man on a BMX-style bicycle allegedly forced his way into the business, said the New York State Police. 

While inside the business, the suspect stole a small amount of cash and a 2012 Subaru Legacy. The vehicle was found a short distance from the business.

Know him? Police would like to know.

NYSP

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. Refer to case #9853681.

