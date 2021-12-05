Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

Police Search For Black Vehicle After Shots Fired In Broad Daylight In Rockland County

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after shots were fired from a vehicle in Rockland County.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, in Ramapo when the shots were fired into the air by a person who fled the scene in a black four-door vehicle, said Ramapo Police.

The incident took place on a property located in the area of Church Road and Smith Hill Road, police said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

