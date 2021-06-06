Police: Man Nabbed After Stealing Jeep At Orange County Convenience Store

New York State Police troopers recovered a stolen Jeep and busted a suspect after the vehicle was allegedly stolen from a Hudson Valley convenience store, investigators announced.

Troopers responded to Stewart’s on Route 17M in Goshen at 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, where there was a report of a stolen 2012 gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police said that troopers were able to locate the vehicle shortly after the investigation launched at a BP gas station in Wawayanda, and found the driver, Poughkeepsie resident Todd Johnson, who was taken into custody.

Johnson, 41, was arrested and charged with third-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Following his virtual arraignment in the City of Middletown Court, Johnson was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail. Police said he is scheduled to return to the Town of Goshen Court on Saturday, June 5.

