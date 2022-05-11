Contact Us
Police Issue Alert On Checks Being Stolen From Mailboxes In Area

Police are alerting Hudson Valley residents about a string of mail and check thefts from mailboxes in the region. Photo Credit: Pixabay/dference

The Town of Montgomery Police Department reported on Tuesday, May 10, that the issue has been reported in a number of jurisdictions in Orange and Dutchess counties.

"Checks are being stolen and mobile deposited in various banks," the department said. 

The department encouraged residents and businesses to avoid having checks delivered by mail or left in the mailbox.

Police said anyone whose mail and/or checks are stolen should contact their local police department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.