Officer Injured During Gun Arrest In Area

A police sergeant in Westchester was injured attempting to apprehend a man with a firearm, officials announced.

Detectives from the Mount Vernon Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit spotted a group of four people arguing on Monday, Nov. 15 in the area of South 8th Avenue and West 2nd Street.

As the detectives approached, police said that they spotted one man, later identified as Omowale James, age 23, take a gun out of his pocket, prompting them to oder him to drop the firearm, at which point he fled.

While James fled on foot, police said that a uniformed sergeant from the department spotted him on East 3rd Street and tackled him to the ground.

During the scuffle the sergeant suffered injuries to his ribs and shoulder. He was treated at a local hospital and later released. He is expected to return to full duty after a short recovery.

According to investigators, as they took James into custody, they seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine from his jacket pocket.

The charges against James were not announced. He is being held at the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $40,000 cash bail.

