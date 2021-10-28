Contact Us
Breaking News: NY AG Letitia James To Run For Governor, New Reports Say
Police & Fire

New York State Police Ask Public's Help In Identifying Robbery Suspect At Service Area

Nicole Valinote
Police are asking the public for information as they search for a suspect in a robbery that took place at a service area on the New York State Thruway. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Police are asking the public for help as they search for a suspect in a robbery that took place at a service area on the New York State Thruway.

The incident happened in the Erie County village of Lancaster at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, according to New York State Police.

Police said the robbery happened at the Clarence Service Area on the New York State Thruway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 585-344-6200.

