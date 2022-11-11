New Update: 2 Killed In Head-On Crash Involving Rockland Resident

This story has been updated.

Two people were killed and five others were hospitalized in a head-on crash on a busy Hudson Valley roadway.

It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in Orange County on Route 32 near Falls Lane in the town of Woodbury and involved a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van, according to state police.

The driver of the box truck, Orange County resident Clive Booth, age 48, of Goshen, was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla where he later died, state police said.

The driver of the van, Rockland County resident Pedro Lorenzo Gutierrez-Lacon, age 29, of Spring Valley, died at the scene, according to police.

Five passengers in the van were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, state police said, noting that troopers are working to identify all the passengers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Woodbury Police Department, and Woodbury Fire Department assisted at the scene.

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call State Police Monroe at 845-782-8311.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

