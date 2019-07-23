New City Man Who Allegedly Attacked Day Camp Workers With Pepper Spray Arrested

A man who allegedly attacked two camp workers at Spring Valley High School with pepper spray has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Michael Smith, 35, of New City, was arrested on Tuesday, July 23, and charged with three counts of felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon, said Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

The attack took place around 8:50 a.m., Monday, July 22, when the Spring Valley Police Department received a call of a man on the campus spraying people with an unknown substance, said Galli.

According to Galli, an investigation found that Smith, who has a child that attends the day camp that leases space from Spring Valley High School, entered the school, and sprayed some type of chemical agent on two of the faculty members causing the workers to seek medical attention.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown that has since been lifted.

