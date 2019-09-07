Contact Us
Police & Fire

Motorcyclist From Tomkins Cove Seriously Injured In Crash With Pickup Truck On Route 9W

Joe Lombardi
Route 9W and North Liberty Drive in Tomkins Cove.
Route 9W and North Liberty Drive in Tomkins Cove. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a pickup truck on Route 9W in Rockland County.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Monday, July 8, when the motorcycle,  driven by a man in his 20s from Tomkins Cove, collided with the pickup truck that was driven by a 29-year-old man from New City, Stony Point Police said.

The motorcycle was north on 9W and the pickup truck was exiting a parking lot opposite Hastings Lane turning south on 9W (North Liberty Drive) when the collision occurred, police say.

The motorcyclist was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Stony Point Ambulance. The other driver was not injured.

There are no arrests or charges at this time, however, an investigation is continuing into the cause.

The road was closed overnight for a few hours during the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has information to call the police at 786-2422 and speak to detectives investigating the accident.

