Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Rodjjah-Amore Mendez
Rodjjah-Amore Mendez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Update:

A 14-year-old girl who went missing in New York has been found.

Long Island resident Rodjjah-Amore Mendez had last been seen at her home on Margaret Street in North Valley Stream at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

On Thursday night, July 7, police announced she has been located.

Original report:

Authorities in New York are asking the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Long Island resident Rodjjah-Amore Mendez was last seen at her home on Margaret Street in North Valley Stream at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said she was reported missing to police at about 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 7.

She is described as being 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Her destination and clothing description are not known, NCPD reported. 

Detectives asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.