Man Wanted For Criminal Possession Of Weapon, Bail Jumping

An alert has been issued for a wanted man considered to be violent by New York State Police in Sullivan County.

Daniel McKoy is wanted by New York State Police in Wurtsboro for criminal possession of a weapon and bail jumping. Police said that McKoy was initially arrested on the weapons charge and the bail jumping charge was later tacked on when he was arrested in California and extradited back to New York.

Upon accepting the plea deal, McKoy posted bail while he awaited his sentencing. McKoy did not return for sentencing and an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest from Sullivan County Court.

Investigators noted that McKoy has ties to California, and has been known to use the alias’ “Lawrence Outlaw” and “Luis Garcia-Lopez. It is also known that he possesses a Nevada driver’s license with the name “Luis-Stephanie Garcia Lopez.

McKoy, 31, was described as 6-foot-1 weighing approximately 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Wurtsboro by calling (845) 888-2681 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

