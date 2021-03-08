Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man On Parole Takes Troopers On 120 MPH Pursuit

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested an Orange County man who allegedly took then on a pursuit reaching speeds of 120 mph and more. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 32-year-old man was arrested after allegedly taking state police on a pursuit reaching speeds of more than 120 miles per hour.

Orange County resident Michael L. Wright, of Wallkill, was arrested on Sunday, March 7, following a pursuit in the town of Wawarsing in Ulster County, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, around 5 p.m. a state trooper from the Ellenville barracks spotted a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on Route 52 in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws. 

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle failed to comply and fled the trooper reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour. 

The trooper discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons. The trooper continued to patrol the area when he observed the same vehicle crashed into a guide rail. 

Ulster County sheriffs were already on the scene. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Wright. A search of the vehicle yielded 313 grams of Marijuana. 

A further investigation found that Wright was driving on a suspended license. 

He was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of marijuana
  • Fleeing an officer
  • Aggravated driving without a license
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Reckless driving

He was also issued 14 traffic tickets.

Wright was given an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Wawarsing Court on Friday, March 12. 

Troopers learned that Wright was in violation of his parole, he was violated on that parole and was remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail.

