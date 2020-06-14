Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Found Dead In West Nyack Residence

Joe Lombardi
5 Dutch Court in West Nyack.
5 Dutch Court in West Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

 A man was found dead inside a residence in Rockland.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, Clarkstown Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible overdose victim at 5 Dutch Court in West Nyack.

 Upon arrival, officers observed a man who was found dead inside the residence, along with an unknown chemical, police said. 

The officers requested West Nyack F.D. and Rockland County Hazmat Team to respond to help secure the scene. 

There is no immediate threat to the neighboring residents or homes at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing, into both the cause of death and chemical in the residence. 

Further details will be released, police said.

 If anyone has information regarding this incident they are asked to please contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at (845)639-5800.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

