Police & Fire

Man Faces DWI Charge After Crashing Into Utility Pole In Rockland

A motorist is facing a DWI charge after crashing into a utility pole in Rockland County while allegedly intoxicated. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A 31-year-old man was arrested in Rockland County after allegedly drinking, driving, crashing into a utility pole and totaling his vehicle, police in Ramapo said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on North Pascack Road in Hillcrest shortly after 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. It is further alleged that the driver attempted to dislodge his vehicle from the utility pole in an attempt to flee the scene.

The driver - a Virginia man whose name has not been released by police - was allegedly intoxicated at the time he struck the utility pole. No injuries were reported, though his truck suffered extensive damage and the airbags were deployed during the collision.

According to police, the driver was transported to Ramapo Police Headquarters for processing and is currently being held until his arraignment in Ramapo Court.

