Man Charged With Sexual Offense In Area

Kathy Reakes
Tyson M. Kreig
Tyson M. Kreig Photo Credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

A 40-year-old man has been arrested allegedly for having inappropriate sexual contact with a victim in the area.

Tyson M. Kreig, of Red Hook, was arrested by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 21, in connection with a recent investigation into inappropriate sexual contact, said Captain John Watterson. 

Kreig's arrest comes after a week-long investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct. 

At this time, Kreig has been accused of subjecting the victim to sexual contact without their consent, Watterson said.

Kreig was charged with sexual misconduct, which is a misdemeanor, and after being processed, he was arraigned before the Town of Red Hook Court and released on his own recognizance.

If anyone has information about this case or similar incidents involving Kreig they are urged to contact Detective Jeffrey Cohen at 845-486-3827 or jcohen@dutchessny.gov

Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com, all information will be kept confidential.

