Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child In Area

A 24-year-old man was charged and arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a child under 13.

Luis Aguilar Guerra, of Newburgh, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 24 with the felonies of predatory sexual assault against a child, a charge with can carry a prison sentence up to 75 years, and second-degree criminal sex act.

He was sent to Orange County Jail without bail.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation between Child Protective Services and the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit.

