Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child In Area

Christina Coulter
Luis Aguilar Guerra
Luis Aguilar Guerra Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 24-year-old man was charged and arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a child under 13.

Luis Aguilar Guerra, of Newburgh, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 24 with the felonies of predatory sexual assault against a child, a charge with can carry a prison sentence up to 75 years, and second-degree criminal sex act. 

He was sent to Orange County Jail without bail.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation between Child Protective Services and the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit.

