Man Accused Of Hitting Woman In Eye In Front Of Two Children In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Saugerties Police arrested a man for allegedly punching a woman in the eye in front of two children.
Saugerties Police arrested a man for allegedly punching a woman in the eye in front of two children. Photo Credit: Facebook/Saugerties Police

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shitting a victim in the eye while two children were in the room.

Ulster County resident Jarmel M. Anderson-Fialkow, of Saugerties, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 24, after police responded to a report of a physical domestic dispute in the town of Saugerties, said Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Following a police investigation, it was determined that Anderson-Fialkow had struck the victim in the left eye, causing injury, the chief said.

At the time of the physical altercation, the couple’s 9-year-old child and an infant were present. 

Anderson-Fialkow was arrested and charged with attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child. 

He was released on his own recognizance after issuing a no-harassment order of protection on behalf of the victim.

