Large Group of Dirt Bike, ATV Riders Race Through Streets In Area, Frightening Residents

A large group of more than 30 dirt bike and ATV drivers were arrested after the group allegedly drove through the streets of the City of Newburgh at high speeds, frightening residents and other drivers.

The incident took place around 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, when the large group of riders gathered in the City of Newburgh, said City of Newburgh Police Lt. Brandon Rola.

According to Rola, the riders were traveling recklessly through city streets, sidewalks, private yards, and business parking lots.

Police also received calls that several of the riders were crashing into other vehicles on the road and fleeing the scene.

Some of the vehicles were believed to be stolen and there was no evidence of any being registered or insured, Rola said.

Police attempted to locate and stop the group, however, were lead in several pursuits throughout the city.

None of the group riders complied with police orders to stop, he added.

Most of the pursuits were terminated due to heightened risk to the public roadways and innocent civilians.

Police were able to apprehend several individuals. One rider, while attempting to flee police, tried to maneuver around and a police vehicle and crashed into the rear bumper.

The rider was caught and his vehicle was impounded. There was an additional two riders who crashed into each other, both were apprehended and vehicles impounded. Rola said.

Police also recovered several ATVs that were abandoned in resident’s rear yards. There were no reported injuries to the riders, civilians, or police.

All apprehended riders were charged with several vehicle and traffic offenses and other appropriate charges.

