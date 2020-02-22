Know Them? Duo Wanted For Using Counterfeit Bills At Area Store

Know them?

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators in Northern Westchester as they attempt to identify and track down a man and woman who were caught on camera allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills at an area Kohl’s.

State Police in Cortlandt released photos of a pair who used counterfeit bills to purchase items at Kohl’s on East Main Street in Cortlandt, investigators said.

The investigation into the duo is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding their identifies has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in the Cortlandt barracks by calling (914) 769-2600 and referencing case number 9434584.

