Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Know Him? Police Searching For Man Who Stole Money From Area Ice Cream Shop

Kathy Reakes
Know Him? Police are attempting to identify a man wanted for an alleged break-in of an area ice cream store in which he stole money.
Know Him? Police are attempting to identify a man wanted for an alleged break-in of an area ice cream store in which he stole money. Photo Credit: Town of Newburgh Police

Police and the owners of a popular Hudson Valley ice cream shop are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into the business and stole money.

The break-in took place around 5 a.m., Sunday, July 18, in Orange County at the Cherry Top Dairy Bar in the town of Newburgh.

The man, who is wearing a compression sleeve, maybe in an attempt to hide tattoos, police said, stole money.

Know him?

Town of Newburgh Police

The man has a slender build and dark brown eyes and appears to be a white or Hispanic man in his 20s, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 845-564-1100 or email msisia@townofnewburghpd.org.

