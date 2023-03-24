Hudson Valley Thief With 12 Previous Larcenies Caught Again, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man who has allegedly been nabbed for 12 larcenies this year and has 10 additional outstanding, has been arrested again.

Orange County resident Jeffrey Odom, age 33, of Newburgh, was arrested on Thursday, March 23 at the Walmart located at 1201 Route 300 in Newburgh.

Town of Newburgh Police responded to Walmart for the report of a larceny in progress and found Odom was fighting with an officer, said Lt. Peter Talarico, of the Newburgh Police.

Talarico said police are familiar with Odom from 12 previous larcenies in 2023 alone, where he was either arrested or fled. Also, Odom has 10 open charges from previous incidents where he fled after stealing several times from Walmart, Target, and Market 32, all located in the Town of Newburgh.

Odom was arrested and charged with four counts of burglary and eight counts of petit larceny.

He was released without bail.

