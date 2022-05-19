Contact Us
Hudson Valley Man Punched Girlfriend In Head 20 Times, Police Say

Trevor Bell
Trevor Bell Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

A man from the region is facing charges after allegedly beating his girlfriend.

Officers were called to an Ulster County home in the Village of Saugerties on Russell Street at around 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, with reports of a physical domestic dispute, according to police.

Investigators determined that Trevor Bell, age 26, of Saugerties, had held the woman down and punched her in the head approximately 20 times, police said.

Bell was arrested and charged with attempted assault and unlawful imprisonment, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and released on his own recognizance awaiting a further court date.

A judge also ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

