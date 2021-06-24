High-Speed Chase From New Jersey Ends In Westchester

Two suspects are in custody following a high-speed chase from New Jersey to Westchester, authorities said.

Police in Mahwah, New Jersey, began pursuing the Acura MDX on northbound Route 287 around 4 p.m. Thursday, June 24, they said.

NJ State Police joined the chase, which continued through Rockland and crossed the new Tappan Zee Bridge before ending in Westchester as the evening rush hour was beginning, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

Both agencies had their cars rammed by the suspects' vehicle, the source added. No serious injuries were immediately reported, he said.

Unconfirmed speeds were estimated from 75 to 90 miles an hour.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.