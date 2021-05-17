Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Fire Destroys Barn, Another Structure At Area Business

Kathy Reakes
Crews battling the fire.
Crews battling the fire. Photo Credit: John Lauffer

More than 40 firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a barn and another structure at a business in the area.

It broke out just before 9 p.m. Sunday, May 16 in Dutchess County.

The Red Hook Fire Company, along with the Tivoli Fire Department were dispatched to the fire at A-W Coon & Sons at 412 Route 199 in Red Hook, said John Lauffer, spokesman for the Red Hook Fire Company.

The department arrived within four minutes and found the barn fully in flames with another structure nearby as well as several propane storage tanks, Lauffer said.

A fire in Red Hook destroyed a barn and another structure.

John Lauffer

After calling a second alarm, equipment, and manpower from Rhinebeck, Milan, and Livingston arrived to assist in the battle.

Lauffer said due to heavy fire in the structure and exterior attack was initiated and the fire was knocked down in about 45 minutes. 

Overhaul and clean up the fire, including using a backhoe, was completed at about 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters on the scene.

John Lauffer

One firefighter was transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital and later released.

The Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division is investigating the cause of the fire that has not yet been determined.

