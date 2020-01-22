Driver In Rockland Head-On Crashed Crossed Double-Yellow Line, Police Say

A driver attempting to make an illegal pass over the double-yellow line on a busy Rockland County roadway led to a head-on collision that left several hospitalized, police said.

A Ramapo police officer came upon a two-car head-on collision at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 on New Hempstead Road near the intersection of Ellington Way in New Hempstead.

According to police, the investigation determined that the driver of one of the vehicles involved crossed over the double yellow line in an attempt to overtake another vehicle and in doing so, collided with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, causing a head-on collision.

Occupants in both vehicles suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over the double yellow line was issued summonses and is due back in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court later this year.

