Congers Duo Busted With Drugs, Guns During Warrants Raid, DA Says

A Hudson Valley man and woman were busted for alleged possession of drugs and guns during warrant searches following an investigation.

The searches took place in Rockland County on Friday, Feb. 10 in Congers.

The arrests were the result of search warrants stemming from a month-long investigation conducted by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Westchester Resident Office Tactical Diversion Squad, said Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh.

The basis of the search warrant was the result of a multi-agency investigation that identified a Rockland man who was selling a large number of controlled substances throughout Rockland County, Walsh said.

Arrested included Carl Desir, age 48, and Melissa Brown, age 43, both of Congers.

During the search, a large number of drugs and twi guns were found, the DA's Office said.

Desir and Brown were arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Criminal possession controlled substance

Two counts of criminal possession weapon

Criminal possession weapon third-degree

Both were arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court and were remanded to Rockland County Jail.

They are scheduled to return to court on Thursday, Feb. 16.

“These arrests and seizures take two major threats off our streets: guns and drugs, DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino said. "Drug traffickers like Desir profit off the sale of narcotics putting our communities in danger of addiction, overdoses, and poisonings."

