Alert Issued For Missing 13-Year-Old Area Girl

A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Jacqueline Pirir-Tec of Dover in Dutchess County was reported missing by her family, state police said on Thursday, July 18.

She may have been headed to New York City, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, blue jeans with rips in both knees, white sneakers, and carrying a green Adidas duffel bag. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 120 pounds, with black hair.

Anyone with information regarding her possible location is asked to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case# 9038125.

