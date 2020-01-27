40-Year-Old Stopped In Clarkstown Had BAC Twice Legal Limit, Police Say

A man with a previous DWI conviction is facing new charges after allegedly driving drunk with a blood-alcohol level nearly triple the legal limit on I-87, New York State Police said.

Troopers in Clarkstown stopped Pedro Cruzgonzalez, 40, of Hillsborough, New Jersey, at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, when he committed a vehicle and traffic violation on I-87.

According to police, during the subsequent stop, it was determined that Cruzgonzalez was allegedly intoxicated, and he was taken into custody.

At the New York State Police barracks in Tarrytown, Cruzgonzalez submitted to a breathalyzer, which determined his blood alcohol content was .20, more than double the legal limit.

Further investigation determined that Cruzgonzalez had a prior DWI conviction in the past 10 years, which elevated his latest charge to aggravated driving while intoxicated, a felony.

Cruzgonzalez was released to a sober third-party and issued an appearance ticket to return to court on Thursday, Feb. 13 to respond to the DWI charge.

