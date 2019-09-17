26-Year-Old Charged In Strong-Arm Robbery Of Woman In Westchester

A 26-year-old man has been charged with the alleged strong-arm robbery of a woman in Westchester.

The incident took place around 8:20 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, when Tarrytown Police on patrol responded to the area of Croton Avenue and Hamilton Place, on a report of a strong-arm robbery that had just occurred, said Lt. Greg Budnar.

Upon arrival to the area, officers located a woman who told officers that while she was walking on Hamilton Place she was approached by a man who forcefully removed her backpack (which contained various personal items) and fled northbound on Croton Avenue, Budnar said.

An investigation led to the arrest of Junior Maria, of Tarrytown, who was charged with robbery.

Maria is being held at the Westchester County Jail on $2,500 bail. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

