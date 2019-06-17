Contact Us
Police & Fire

17-Year-Old From Rockland Charged With Raping Child After Police Called To Hospital

Joe Lombardi
Steven Martinez, 17, of Stony Point
Steven Martinez, 17, of Stony Point Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A 17-year-old from Rockland is behind bars facing two felony charges after a police investigation at Orange County Hospital led to his arrest.

Stony Point detectives responded to the hospital on Thursday, June 13 at the request of a doctor to investigate a possible sex crime against a person less that is 11 years old, Stony Point Police said.

The incident was alleged to have occurred recently in the Town of Stony Point., police said.

The detectives' investigation determined that on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 12, Steven Martinez of Stony Point engaged in acts and abuse against a person less than 11 years old, according to police.

The victim and the suspect are known to each other, but not related, according to police.

Martinez was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual act (a Class B felony) and one count of first-degree sexual abuse (a Class D felony).

Martinez was arraigned in the Stony Point Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is due back in court on Tuesday, June 18.

