Planters Nuts Recalled Due To Listeria Contamination Concerns

Hormel Foods Sales, LLC is voluntarily recalling the two Planters products that were produced at one of its facilities in April, according to an announcement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The products were shipped to Publix distribution warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina and to Dollar Tree distribution warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia.

The recalled products are 4 oz. packages of Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts and 8.75 oz. cans of Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts.

The “Best if Used By Date” is located on the bottom of the Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts can and the UPC code is located on the side of the can.

There have been no reports of illness related to this recall to date, and all retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified. This recall is being initiated with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

If a consumer has this product, they can discard the product or return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.

If consumers have questions, they may contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations via email here or at 1-800-523-4635, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

