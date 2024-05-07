Hudson Valley Man Admits Driving High, Causing Crash That Paralyzed Teen

Orange County resident Chauncey Smith, age 22, of Pine Bush, admitted his guilt on Monday, May 6, for causing the Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 crash, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

As alleged in documents filed and statements made in court, on Aug. 14, 2023, Smith was driving westbound on Route 17K in Newburgh when his car crossed the double yellow line and collided head-on with another vehicle.

As a result of the crash, a 15-year-old inside the other vehicle sustained injuries that paralyzed them. Another occupant sustained severe physical injury, court documents show.

Smith admitted to the police that he had smoked marijuana, and an analysis of his blood confirmed the presence of marijuana, the DA's Office said

At the plea proceedings, Smith admitted to recklessly driving his vehicle while impaired by the consumption of marijuana and that he caused serious physical injury to two people.

"The consumption of marijuana remains dangerous and illegal when combined with driving a vehicle," said Hoovler. "In the wake of this reckless incident, we must emphasize the devastating consequences of drug-impaired driving. The disregard for safety exhibited by this defendant has resulted in severe, life-altering harm to innocent individuals."

Smith will sentenced in July.

