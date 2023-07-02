Perdue Recalls Beef Wiener Products Over Misbranding

Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc. is recalling approximately 3,200 pounds of fully cooked beef wiener products sold under its Brookside Brand due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The product may actually contain smoked sausage, which contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the wiener product label, the recall notice said.

The fully cooked beef wiener items were produced on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The following product is subject to recall:

2-lbs. vacuum-sealed packages labeled “BROOKSIDE BRAND FULLY COOKED NATURAL CASING BEEF WIENERS” with the lot code 3121, case code 07658, and sell by date of 8/1/23.

View the product label here.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number “EST 10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations throughout Ohio.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that one of its customers reported receiving products labeled as beef wieners in cartons labeled as hot smoked sausage. T

he vacuum-sealed packages labeled as beef wieners were then found to contain the smoked sausages.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS said it is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers can call the Alexander & Hornung Consumer Hotline at 1-866-866-3703 and the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

