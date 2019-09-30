Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Obituaries

Services Set For NYPD Police Officer From Orange County

Kathy Reakes
Officer Brian Mulkeen
Officer Brian Mulkeen Photo Credit: NYPD

Service arrangements for Brian Mulkeen, the slain NYPD officer from Orange County who lived in Northern Westchester will be held later this week.

Mulkeen, 33, of Yorktown Heights, was shot and killed while wrestling with an armed suspect just after 12:30 Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Edenwald Houses in the Bronx.

A visitation will be held in Orange County from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home at 117 Maple Ave. East, in Monroe, according to the funeral home said.

The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Church of the Sacred Heart at 26 Still Road in Monroe. Burial information was not immediately available.

Mulkeen, lived in Yorktown Heights with his girlfriend, who is also a police officer in the Bronx, working in the 44th precinct. Mulkeen was a member of the 47th precinct.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who ordered all county flags lowered to half-staff, said: "Mulkeen was a true hero, and we will remember his dedication to his profession and sacrifice always."

