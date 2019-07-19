Contact Us
Services Scheduled For Man Killed After Being Hit By Car In Rockland

Zak Failla
Services have been set for Nicholas Polao, who was struck and killed crossing I-87 after being involved in a crash.
Services have been set for Nicholas Polao, who was struck and killed crossing I-87 after being involved in a crash.

Funeral services have been scheduled for the 29-year-old Northern Westchester man who was struck and killed by a BMW when he exited his vehicle following a crash on I-87 in Rockland County.

Nicholas Polao, of Cortlandt Manor, was struck at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 on I-87 in Clarkstown. He was treated for his injuries and pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center the following day.

According to police, the preliminary investigation determined that Polao was involved in a property damage crash and his vehicle became disabled. He was struck by a BMW being driven by Washingtonville resident Zarita Holness - who has not been charged - when he attempted to get out of his vehicle.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at Edward F. Carter Funeral Home on Kings Ferry Road in Montrose. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 22 at the Church of Assumption in Peekskill.

He was born to Thomas Polao and Kelly Sue (Turner) Polao on Oct. 6, 1989, in the Town of Cortlandt. Nick loved boating on Lake Sacandaga, history, a good conspiracy theory, sports, music, movies, and reading. He shared a love of the St. Louis Cardinals with his Poppy, Bud Turner.

He is survived by his mother Kelly Sue Polao and her partner Israel Martinez, by his grandmother Maureen Turner, also by his fiancée Christina Mauriello, and by his aunt Patricia D. Monk and her husband William Monk, and by his uncle, E. Michael Polao.

He is also survived by his great uncle Arthur S. Turner, by his cousins Jacqueline, Jennifer, Zoe and Sydney, and by Israel Martinez, Jr., Anna Ortiz, and Dorrett Frazier, and by many other cousins and friends. Nick was predeceased by his father Thomas Polao and by his grandfather Sherman “Bud” Turner.

